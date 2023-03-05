Bakhmut, Orsini: «Soltanto una civiltà di bestie poteva accettare di sirianizzare l’Ucraina»

Alessandro Orsini, in un nuovo editoriale su Sicurezza Internazionale, ha commentato il massacro di Bakhmut, città ucraina assediata dalle truppe russe.

«Sapevamo che l’Ucraina sarebbe potuta diventare la Siria d’Europa e abbiamo fatto di tutto perché diventasse tale. Ora che abbiamo la nostra bella Siria d’Europa la teniamo al caldo», ha scritto su Facebook il professore condividendo il link al suo articolo.

«La Russia ammassa aerei da guerra ed elicotteri da combattimento ai confini con l’Ucraina. Quanti? Tanti, tanti, tanti. Soltanto una civiltà di bestie poteva accettare di sirianizzare l’Ucraina. Soltanto una civiltà di idioti poteva credere che tutto questo sia stato fatto in nome della libertà. Soltanto una civiltà di corrotti poteva negare che l’espansione della Nato sia estranea a tutto questo orrore», conclude il post sul social network.

In uno dei suoi ultimi post su Facebook, Orsini ha riprodotto il testo della canzone Vicarious dei Tool, scrivendo poi «Guerre per procura» ovvero la canzone di Bakhmut di Biden.

«La tragedia mi eccita. Ho bisogno di vedere le cose morire, ma a distanza. Perché vivo vicariamente, mentre tutto il mondo muore».

