Bakhmut, Orsini: «Soltanto una civiltà di bestie poteva accettare di sirianizzare l’Ucraina»

Alessandro Orsini, in un nuovo editoriale su Sicurezza Internazionale, ha commentato il massacro di Bakhmut, città ucraina assediata dalle truppe russe.
«Sapevamo che l’Ucraina sarebbe potuta diventare la Siria d’Europa e abbiamo fatto di tutto perché diventasse tale. Ora che abbiamo la nostra bella Siria d’Europa la teniamo al caldo», ha scritto su Facebook il professore condividendo il link al suo articolo.
«La Russia ammassa aerei da guerra ed elicotteri da combattimento ai confini con l’Ucraina. Quanti? Tanti, tanti, tanti. Soltanto una civiltà di bestie poteva accettare di sirianizzare l’Ucraina. Soltanto una civiltà di idioti poteva credere che tutto questo sia stato fatto in nome della libertà. Soltanto una civiltà di corrotti poteva negare che l’espansione della Nato sia estranea a tutto questo orrore», conclude il post sul social network.
In uno dei suoi ultimi post su Facebook, Orsini ha riprodotto il testo della canzone Vicarious dei Tool, scrivendo poi «Guerre per procura» ovvero la canzone di Bakhmut di Biden.
«La tragedia mi eccita. Ho bisogno di vedere le cose morire, ma a distanza. Perché vivo vicariamente, mentre tutto il mondo muore».
Eye on the TV
‘Cause tragedy thrills me
Whatever flavor
It happens to be like
“Killed by the husband”
“Drowned by the ocean”
“Shot by his own son”
“She used the poison in his tea”
And kissed him goodbye
That’s my kind of story
It’s no fun ‘til someone dies
Don’t look at me like
I am a monster
Frown out your one face
But with the other
Stare like a junkie
Into the TV
Stare like a zombie
While the mother
Holds her child
Watches him die
Hands to the sky crying
“Why, oh why?”
‘Cause I need to watch things die
From a distance
Vicariously I, live while the whole world dies
You all need it too, don’t lie
Why can’t we just admit it?
Why can’t we just admit it?
We won’t give pause until the blood is flowing
Neither the brave nor bold
The writers of stories sold
We won’t give pause until the blood is flowing
I need to watch things die
From a good safe distance
Vicariously, I live while the whole world dies
You all feel the same so
Why can’t we just admit it?
Blood like rain come down
Drum on grave and ground
Part vampire
Part warrior
Carnivore and voyeur
Stare at the transmittal
Sing to the death rattle
La, la, la, la, la, la, la-lie
La, la, la, la, la, la, la-lie
La, la, la, la, la, la, la-lie
La, la, la, la, la, la, la-lie
Credulous at best, your desire to believe in angels in the hearts of men
Pull your head on out your hippy haze and give a listen
Shouldn’t have to say it all again
The universe is hostile, so Impersonal. Devour to survive
So it is, so it’s always been
We all feed on tragedy
It’s like blood to a vampire
Vicariously I, live while the whole world dies
Much better you than I