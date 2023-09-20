Lampedusa, Musk contro Soros: «Vuole distruggere l’Occidente»

Elon Musk si è scagliato contro George Soros, accusando la fondazione del filantropo americano di «volere niente di meno della distruzione della civiltà occidentale».

Il commento del fondatore di Tesla è stato pubblicato in un post del suo social X (ex Twitter) in risposta al post di un utente sugli arrivi di migranti a Lampedusa, in cui si parla di «invasione guidata da George Soros».