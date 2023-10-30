Arrestate moglie e suocera del parlamentare Soumahoro

Agli arresti domiciliari la moglie Liliane Murekatete e la suocera Marie Therede Mukamatsindo del parlamentare Aboubakar Soumahoro. È quanto disposto dal gip di Latina nell’ambito della gestione di cooperative che si occupavano della gestione di migranti e di minori non accompagnati nella provincia di Latina. Le misure sono state effettuate dalla Guardia di Finanza.

