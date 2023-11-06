Papa Francesco: “Non sto bene di salute”

“Non sto bene di salute”. Lo ha detto Papa Francesco nell’udienza diffusa in sala stampa vaticana con i Rabbini europei. “Buon giorno, saluto tutti voi e vi do il benvenuto. Grazie di questa visita che a me piace tanto ma succede che io non sto bene di salute e per questo preferisco non leggere il discorso ma darlo a voi e che voi lo portiate”, ha detto Francesco.