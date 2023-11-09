Giulia Innocenzi: «Sto lavorando a un documentario bomba sugli allevamenti intensivi che uscirà a inizio 2024»

«Da 5 anni sto lavorando a un documentario bomba sugli allevamenti intensivi che uscirà a inizio 2024».

Lo ha annunciato sui social Giulia Innocenzi, che ha condiviso il link a un’intervista concessa a Lifegate.

«È l’inchiesta più difficile a cui abbia mai lavorato, e per questo avrò bisogno dell’aiuto di tutti voi», ha spiegato la giornalista di Report.

