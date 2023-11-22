L’Ave Maria di Adriano Celentano: “Prega per noi uomini assassini”

By
SEF
-
1
10

“Ave o Maria Piena di grazia Tu sei benedetta fra le donne E benedetto è il frutto del tuo seno Gesù Santa Maria, Madre di Dio Prega per noi UOMINI assassini, adesso e nell’ora della nostra morte”.

Un passaggio dell’Ave Maria viene rivisto e affidato oggi alle sue pagine social da Adriano Celentano.

Nessun’altra nota o riferimento se non la preghiera.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here