Sul caso Balocco-Ferragni e il cosiddetto «errore di comunicazione»

By
SEF
-
0
4

Caso Balocco, Chiara Ferragni in lacrime: «Ho commesso un errore di comunicazione, devolverò 1 milione di euaro al Regina Margherita per sostenere le cure dei bambini».

Meglio tardi che mai, ma l’errore non è comunicativo e non è uno solo.

Gli errori sono due:

– aver ingannato i consumatori
– aver lucrato facendo credere di donare i soldi ai bimbi malati

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here