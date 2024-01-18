Inchiesta su Solinas, Todde non attacca: non ci sono più i grillini di una volta

Non ci sono più i grillini di una volta.

Alessandra Todde, candidata presidente di M5S e Pd in Sardegna, non attacca il governatore uscente Christian Solinas, nei confronti del quale è stato disposto un sequestro di 350 mila euro nell’ambito dell’inchiesta per corruzione a suo carico.
La mossa di Todde certifica la svolta garantista del M5S. Ma Travaglio sarà d’accordo?

